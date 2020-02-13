Range of offences detected in M9 motorway checkpoint

A multi-agency checkpoint on the M9 motorway in Co. Kildare uncovered a number of offences including an agricultural vehicle drawing an insecure load and a vehicle towing a trailer with the incorrect licence – as well as a number of fuel tank dips.

The checkpoint involved personnel from: the Garda Síochána Divisional Roads Policing Unit Naas; members of Naas, Kildare, and Leixlip Garda District Units; the Health and Safety Authority; Deptartment of Employment Affairs and Social Protection; Customs/Excise; Revenue officials; and environmental officers from Kildare County Council.

Conducted yesterday, Wednesday, February 12, 668 motorists were breath tested for drink and drugs, Gardaí based in Kildare noted in a post on social media.

Of these three motorists were arrested for drug driving – and one of whom was driving while disqualified. He was also found to have two live bench warrants and was duly arrested, according to local Gardaí.

Seven vehicles seized for tax, insurance or unaccompanied learner driver offences while one vehicle was found to be towing a trailer with the incorrect licence, Gardaí said.

40 road traffic offences were detected with fixed court penalty notices (FCPNs) and penalty points set to issue – along with summons and court proceedings in other cases, the Garda post noted.

In addition, an agricultural vehicle was detected drawing an insecure load, it was added.

Meanwhile, customs and revenue officials performed 60 marked gas oil dips with one detection for kerosene discovered, while 27 Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) checks were carried out.

HSA officials conducted seven checks resulting in three follow-ups and one FCPN for €500.