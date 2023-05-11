The proposed legislation to establish the new agri-food regulator is set to return before the Dáil in the coming weeks.

Last evening (Wednesday, May 10), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and TDs debated proposed amendments to the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022.

The leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns and Independent Deputy Michael McNamara both proposed amendments in relation to the cost of production.

Dáil

Deputy Holly Cairns told the Dáil that her amendment was “about ensuring that the new office is empowered to examine issues and publish information around the cost of production”.

“The current wording in the bill is too ambiguous and does not explicitly require full and transparent analysis of the true cost of producing food that we all consume and that is exported,” she said.

Deputy Michael McNamara, who has put forward several amendments on the bill, said that “ascertaining what the cost of production is by somebody who is in a regulatory position would be a very important step forward”.

“We have various estimates of the cost of production but there is certainly no agreement about it,” the Clare TD, who is also a barrister and farmer, said.

Deputy McNamara claimed that none of the farming organisations he had spoken to are satisfied that the bill has sufficient powers “to bring about the transparency the minister says he wants for his regulator to succeed”.

“If you want the regulator to succeed, however, you should give that person the powers to succeed and do not put him or her on a pedestal to fail without the powers necessary to require retailers and processors to outline the prices they are being paid.

Only then will we know who is making the money. A lot of money is being made, but we do not know who is making it,” the TD said.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy welcomed the debate on the legislation and that Minister McConalogue had adopted many of the proposals that had previously been put forward.

However, he said that the bill still does not have the type of powers the regulator will be required to have to ensure “open transparency”.

“Sinn Féin is of the view that while the bill is progress in the right direction, there will be a need, if the Minister does not take up the mantle now, for a future government to provide the regulator with the type of teeth that will allow it to regulate and be a strong voice and champion for our primary producers and consumers,” Carthy said.

Regulator

Minister Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil that “the powers behind the bill are very strong” in the capacity of gathering information.

“This bill has received lots of consideration and the commitment here is to make sure we are introducing legislation that is fit for purpose and can respond and evolve to make sure farmers and primary food producers get the office they need to ensure there is transparency in the food supply chain,” he said.

“The legislation has undergone a comprehensive assessment and I am absolutely confident that it will ensure the office can carry out that function and that the capacity is there for the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to ensure that, in cases where it needs to be adjusted, he has the power to be able to do that.”

The amendment relating to the cost of production was rejected following a vote.

The debate on another amendment proposed by Deputy McNamara relating to below-cost selling was adjourned before a vote could take place.

The bill is expected to return to the Dáil in two weeks for a final debate when it is anticipated that it will be passed before making its way to the Seanad for scruntiny.