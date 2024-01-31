The absence of a Northern Ireland Executive over the last two years has resulted in “much needed decisions” for the farming community and agri-sector not being taken, according to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

David Brown, president of the UFU, said key decisions on animal health issues such as the control of bovine tuberculosis (TB) have not progressed.

Brown said: “While the previous agriculture minister made many strategic decisions that we have been able to progress in the absence of an assembly, there are several major issues that need a ministerial decision.

“It is frustrating these couldn’t be addressed.”

According to the UFU, the organisation has “always been supportive of the operation of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive as the best way to address local needs”.

Brown said there are now urgent decisions around key issues for the farming community including future direct farm support measures and the need to include sheep that need to be addressed.

He said there also pressing decisions that need to be made on “wildlife intervention in a TB eradication programme and the need for clarity around ammonia controls and planning to help improve farms’ environmental footprint”.

Northern Ireland

The president of the UFU said that the organisation has “yet to fully consider the details of the draft deal that has been proposed “but that it wants to to work with a new Northern Ireland Executive” for the benefit of everyone.

Brown added: “It is imperative we show support to our political leaders in securing the restoration of the Assembly and Executive.

“A priority for both must be the agri-food industry as a key part of the local economy.”

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, believes “all the conditions are in place for the Assembly to return”.

Details of the new deal between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the British government are expected to be published today (Wednesday, January 31).

DUP party leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, has said the deal would “remove checks for goods moving within the UK, and remaining in Northern Ireland, and will end Northern Ireland automatically following future EU laws”.