The chief executive officer (CEO) of Animal Health Ireland (AHI), Dr. David Graham has announced that he will be stepping down from his position in late Spring 2024.

Dr. Graham took up the role of CEO in 2017, after joining the organisation in 2010. He will step down from his role in April 2024.

The process of selecting a new CEO for AHI will commence shortly.

Dr. Graham said: “It has been both an honour and a privilege to be CEO of Animal Health Ireland for the past six years. However, I have decided that the time has come for me to bring my tenure as CEO of AHI to a close.

“I would like to thank all my colleagues at AHI and in the industry for their support and wish to recognise the work of the technical working groups and I wish them all well for the future. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my team and the wider organisation over the coming months.”

Over the remaining period of his contract with AHI, Dr. Graham aims to continue to work closely with the board to ensure a “smooth transition and handover”.

Dr. Graham will leave behind a number of successes according to AHI.

In particular, the team highlighted his achievements in relation to the reduction in the incidence of bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) and significant progress across several other animal health areas.

AHI chair, James Lynch said: “On behalf of the board of AHI, we would like to thank David for his extraordinary contribution to the mission of the organisation and the long-term strategy to deliver best in class programmes.

“He can be very proud of his record of dedication and his legacy in the growth of Animal Health Ireland. I would like to wish David the best of luck in his future endeavours”.