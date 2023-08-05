Hailed as a “truly superb roadside farm extending to 74.1ac of prime agricultural land renowned for its fattening qualities”, is a farm at Liffane, Askeaton in Co. Limerick.

The Askeaton farm is set to go for sale by public or online auction in one or two lots in GVM Auctioneers’ Limerick city auction rooms on Thursday, September 7, at 3:00p.m.

“This holding is located 1.5km from the main Limerick to Foynes Road (N69) and contains excellent quality land. It is laid out in easily managed divisions and is very well watered and fenced,” said Tom Crosse, property director at GVM Auctioneers.

“The Askeaton farm has extensive road frontage and possible site potential with a derelict residence thereon and some ancillary out-offices.

“There are natural stone boundary walls, with a private water supply,” he added.

Advertisement

The farm is for sale with an overall guide price of €1 million plus.

“Lot 1 comprises circa 28.5ac with derelict residence and a range of outbuildings including a 60×40 slatted house with cubicles and lieback area, cattle crush and hay barn,” the property director explained.

“Lot 2 has circa 45.6ac of prime, quality lands with extensive road frontage. Lot 3 comprises the entire.”

Advertisement

Askeaton is believed to be the oldest town in Co. Limerick and is located on the banks of the River Deel. The town is rich in history and archaeological remains, with a range of amenities and facilities. It also has a significant industrial sector.

The auctioneer expects interest in the Askeaton land to be keen from dairy farmers and the business community.

The land has been put on the market as the owner is retiring.

“Dairy farmers are still strong in the market. However, there is definitely a big emergence of business people investing in land. It is definitely making things tough for the mainstream farmer,” Tom said.