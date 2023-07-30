What the agent describes as 52.5ac of the “highest quality Golden Vale land” at Noan, Ballinure, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, is for sale by private treaty.

“Divided into four good-sized fields, the farm has superb road frontage as well as great cover from the mature hedgerows and a wonderfully maintained stone wall,” said Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Livestock and Property Sales Ltd.

Currently in grass, the land is being used for drystock cattle and silage.

“The entitlement values going with the sale of the circa 52.5ac are €3,808.97, based on 2023 entitlement unit value. These lands are also eligible for ECO (schemes) and CRISS (Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability),” the selling agent said.

Located down a cul de sac on the edge of the village of Ballinure, the property is just 11km from Cashel and 14km from Thurles. Services include electricity.

History

The land has an interesting back story, the agent said.

“It was originally part of Noan estate where Alice Stanley Armitage resided and who later went onto become the founder of the National Council of the Blind of Ireland. Her father, Dr. Thomas Rhodes Armitage, MD of Noan, owned 2,019ac in Co. Tipperary in the 1870s,” Alison said.

“At the boundary of the 52.5ac land sits another 17ac portion of land that is currently set in tillage and laid out in one large field,” she added.

“This land is also of exceptional quality and is located just off the R691 on the edge of the village of Ballinure.”

The land is currently in tillage and has had a crop of corn taken from it.

“The entitlements for the 17ac are €1,348.10, according to the BISS (Basic Income Support for Sustainability) 2024 value of entitlements. This area of land is also eligible for ECO and CISS,” Alison added.

Golden Vale land

“This is a great opportunity to acquire two pieces of the highest quality Golden Vale land that have been well farmed and maintained as well as being suitable for many farming enterprises,” said Alison.

“With a guide of €18,000/ac and road frontage of roughly 1km on both portions combined, these properties are really worth a look.

“Interest is coming from a wide variety of parties. We have had interest from local dairy, tillage and beef farmers, as well as investors and farmers from further afield who are interested in both portions of land.

“In fact, most interest has come in regard to acquiring the entirety,” the agent said.

“Not a lot of land came to market in South Tipperary in 2022 and interest is very strong this year. In the current climate, the guide of €18,000/ac should be reached due to the quality and location of the land,” Alison said.