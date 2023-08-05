The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged all road users to share the road safely over this August Bank Holiday weekend.

According to its figures, two fatalities occurred over the bank holiday period last year, and an additional 12 occurred throughout the month of August.

The warning also comes following figures recently published by the RSA showing that road deaths in the first half of 2023 are “the worst for six years”.

To date in 2023, 100 people have been killed on the roads, an increase of 11 deaths since last year.

The authority is urging drivers to “slow down, look out for vulnerable road users and don’t forget to take breaks on journeys to avoid fatigue”.

People socialising over the weekend are warned to leave cars at home and plan ahead to ensure they get home safely.

Most drink-driving offences occur the morning after, according to the RSA.

Road safety this bank holiday

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the RSA, Sam Waide said: “This week we heard about the alarming increase in road deaths in the first half of 2023 and most recently, the tragic loss of life with two young people on Monday evening.

“My sympathy goes to all families affected by lost loved ones and those injured. No one wants further tragedy and heartbreak this year.”

He added that “a taxi or designated driver” should be chosen after consuming alcohol.

This weekend, the RSA and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to drivers to help drivers stay alert behind the wheel.

The offer is available from 2:00p.m to 8:00pm on Friday, August 4 and on Monday, August 7. A full list of stores participating can be found on the Applegreen website.