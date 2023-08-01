The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána today (Tuesday, August 1) jointly warned that the total number of road deaths in the first half of the year are “the worst for six years”.

The RSA said that current figures indicate there have been 100 deaths on the road this year to date.

Both the RSA and An Garda Síochána said that “years of road safety progress is being undone” and that there had been an increase in the number of fatalities this year compared to the same period last year.

The latest stark warning comes as communities in Co. Monaghan spoke today of their “deep shock” following a fatal road accident last night (Monday, July 31) in which two teenage girls died.

Advertisement

The accident occurred on the N54 in Legnakelly, Clones to Smithborough Road, in Co. Monaghan.

The teenagers had been students at Largy College and Sharon Magennis, principal of Largy College, said today that the “devastating accident” had resulted in the “untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community”.

An Garda Síochána’s Assistant Commissioner Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman, said road “deaths are a tragedy for all affected”.

She added:” “Every fatality on our roads is one too many. We will play our part in keeping the roads safe for all”.

Advertisement

According to the RSA its Preliminary Analysis of Road Traffic Fatalities – covering the period January 1, to July 26, 2023 – show a number of “worrying trends” including:

23 young people aged 16-25 have lost their lives on roads so far this year;

Almost the same number of people aged 16-25 killed (23) in the first half of 2023 as with same period in 2021 and 2022 combined (26);

Almost half (49%) of all deaths on the roads occurred at nighttime (8:00p.m-8:00a.m), when the roads are at their quietest;

Three counties (Galway – 11, Mayo – 10, and Cork – 9) accounted for almost one third of all fatalities.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA, said: “The figures released today are alarming. Clearly, the progress we have made in road safety over the last number of years is at risk.

“The evidence suggests that as a society we are losing momentum when it comes to road safety – with tragic consequences.

“If this continues, we could see 168 homes with an empty place at their table this Christmas time. We all have a duty – all parts of society and every road user – to do everything we can to reverse this trend and save lives.”