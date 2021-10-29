70% of people in rural Ireland will have access to a public transport service that provides at least three return trips daily to the nearby town, compared to the current figure of 53%, under a new plan unveiled today (Friday, October 29).

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is proposing an overall increase of approximately 25% in rural bus services as part of the five-year Connecting Ireland plan.

A commitment is given in this plan to over 100 rural villages benefitting from a frequent public transport service (at least three return trips daily) for the first time.

Also, over 100 rural areas are to benefit from a regular service – at least three return trips daily – to their county town for the first time.

There will be 60 new connections to regional cities from surrounding areas, according to the plan, and improved mobility options for those in remote areas with the provision of ‘demand responsive’ and other transport services.

‘Hundreds’ of rural areas to benefit under transport plan

Speaking about the plan, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said:

“Connecting Ireland will significantly increase both the number of routes and the frequency of existing services right across the country.

“Hundreds of rural villages and areas will, for the first time, be served by a viable public transport link.

“To have strong local economies and to give people real options for getting around you need good public transport links – this plan represents a step-change in delivering good quality public transport in rural Ireland.

“If we are to deliver on our emissions targets, we need to make sure that people have the services and alternatives they need.

“My department allocated €5.6 million from Budget 2022 to the NTA so that as early as next year the NTA can begin investing in these services and giving people those alternatives.”

Connecting Ireland consultation

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, added: “We know that for many people, living in a village or in a rural area can mean that accessing services, or employment, or education, or even retail is difficult if not impossible, without using a private car. We want to change that.

“I believe that expanding the public transport network and increasing service levels, in the way we are proposing, will mean that more people in rural areas will have greater levels of freedom whether or not they have a car.

“But it’s not about what I believe. What’s more important now is for us to get the views of members of the public – particularly those in rural areas – about Connecting Ireland.”

A public consultation on the plan has opened today.

New plan must be ‘adequately resourced’

Irish Rural Link (IRL) has “broadly welcomed” the plan, having advocated for a “robust transport system in rural areas so people can access public services and reduce dependency on the private car”.

While it welcomes the increased funding to Local Link services since 2016 and the expansion of its services, more investment is needed with more regular bus routes, it said.

“There is also a need to explore the delivery of a suite of transport solutions for rural areas, to include an Uber-style car service.

“IRL [has] proposed this over the past number of years as private taxis are not available or too expensive for people to use in rural areas.”

With the cost of running a car is continuing to increase and with a new Climate Action Plan set to be published in the next few weeks to achieve Ireland’s climate targets, the government “now needs to get serious about developing a reliable and robust transport system for rural areas”.

“People in rural areas cannot continue to be penalised for driving a diesel or petrol car when there is no public transport service available to them and the cost of EV or hybrid cars will never be affordable for many,” IRL said.

“For people without a car living in a rural area, the lack of a public transport system impacts on their ability to access employment, training and education, healthcare and even to meet up with family and friends.

“They continue to be excluded from fully participating in society and in their local communities.

“The new plan must be adequately resourced and current funding to Local Link services must be increased.”

