A 63ac landholding just outside Kill village in Co. Kildare, convenient to Sallins, Straffan, Naas and Newcastle, will go for auction in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, on September 13, at 3:00p.m.

“The property is in excellent location just outside the village of Kill (2km) with frontage onto the Barberstown Road. It is easily accessible to a range of locations including Naas, 8km; Straffan, 8km; Newcastle,12km; Dublin, 30km and junction 7 of the Naas dual carriageway is only two minutes’ drive,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, who is handling the sale.

The auctioneers are quoting €14,000/ac for the 63ac Co. Kildare land holding.

The land is currently owned by a locally based farmer who is scaling back his operation, according to the auctioneer.

“It is ideal as an out-farm, small stud or for someone looking to build a house and to have a hobby farm,” Kavanagh continued.

Advertisement

“The 63ac property is laid out in five divisions and all are top quality, with no waste whatsoever.

“It is currently in permanent pasture with tremendous shelter with piped water to all divisions from a private well,” he added.

“There are also farm buildings comprising cattle handling facilities for 150 head with two silage pits and two yards together with crush and holding pens. Services include private well water to all paddocks.

“The land market in the area is relatively good with a mix of farming enterprises. The accessibility to the motorway and a number of towns also means that it is a safe place to ‘park money’ for those sitting on cash deposits,” the auctioneer said.