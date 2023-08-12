The vast bulk of the 2023 winter oilseed rape harvest has been completed, according to the latest update from Teagasc.

It’s now a case of planning for next season’s crop. Early sowing is crucial for canopy development but many growers may be constrained by unharvested crops and straw removal which may alter plans.

The area of winter oilseed rape increased to 20,500ha in 2023. This was in response to favourable prices and an earlier than normal finish to the harvest.

According to Teagasc, achieving this area for 2024 might prove difficult.

Meanwhile, an extension to the shallow cultivation rules for tillage farmers was granted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) due to adverse weather conditions.

The 14-day period to complete the shallow cultivation has been extended to 28 days for crops that are harvested up to August 4, 2023. Where shallow cultivation is required on this land, it must be completed by September 1.

Advertisement

Crops

Record rainfall in many parts of the country during July has adversely affected tillage crops.

Lodging is widespread in spring barley and winter wheat, secondary growth is an issue in spring barley and ground conditions have deteriorated resulting in poor trafficability.

The current spell of wet weather has delayed the harvesting of crops and baling of straw.

While there is no remedial action for wet weather, there are a few actions that farmers can take to reduce losses.

Growers should prioritise high value crops. Where harvesting opportunities arise, harvesting high value crops like malting barley and seed crops should be a priority.

In cases where secondary growth exists in spring barley, farmers should try to avoid these areas for malting and seed crops.

Advertisement

Note that the use of glyphosate is not allowed on seed or malting barley crops. The use of glyphosate is only allowed for the control of weeds in feed crops.

Growers should prioritise the harvest of wheat varieties with poor resistance to sprouting.

Soil compaction should be avoided at all costs. If ground conditions are poor, then limit tractors and trailers to headland – drive on tramlines. Another option in this regard is to only half fill trailer loads.

The prevention of soil compaction damage is always better than the cure.

And, finally, growers should try to clear straw from fields that are planned for winter oilseed rape first before straw from other fields. The window for planting rape will open up over the coming days.