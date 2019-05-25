27.85ac holding for sale at Hawkfield, Newbridge

27.85ac in the townland of Hawkfield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, have just come onto the market.

Located 3.2km from the post office in the town centre and 2.4km from the train station, the lands are 0.4km off the R416 Newbridge to Milltown Road.

There are 20ac of good arable lands, currently in winter corn, with good shelter, and the balance of 7.85ac is low-lying, according to the selling agent, Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge.

There is an open concrete hay or stock shed, with an open concrete slab silage pit.

Tillage

The lands have 52m of road frontage and are approximately 400m from zoned lands.

The land, which gently slopes from the south to the north, is currently in tillage with good shelter from trees and hedges. The surrounding lands are primarily agricultural in nature.

“It is a local family who are selling the property. The lands would suit a one-off house – subject to the usual planning permission – or a local farmer wishing to expand or a person interested in equestrian pursuits,” the agent said.

Land coming on the market this year has been very slow which we feel is primarily as a result of the uncertainty with Brexit.

Accessed via junction 10 or 12, Newbridge has excellent transportation links, with train links directly into the capital and regular buses as well as the M7 motorway. Local facilities include the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Jordan Auctioneers, Edward Street, Newbridge, is guiding Hawkfield which is for sale through private treaty, with a possible auction later, at €300,000.