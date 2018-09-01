20ac of Monasterevin land ‘suitable for all farming enterprises’

An overseas vendor, originally from the area, is behind the sale of 20ac at Lughill, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. Located just off the Monasterevin / Athy Road (R417), the land is three miles from Monasterevin and near Kildangan village.

“The land in total comprises 20ac of top quality land, currently in stubble and suitable for all farming enterprises. The land has frontage on two roads and is easily accessible off the R417,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan estate agents.

It is top quality arable land, renowned in the area for good crops. Likely purchasers will be existing farmers in the general area and we anticipate strong demand.

“There is some potential for a site on the lands. Also a hobby farmer might come to the fore throughout the marketing process.

“The hobby farmer has started to re-emerge in the market over the last 12 to 24 months with the general improvement in the economy. Many people from an agricultural background still strive to acquire a small holding, perhaps where they can build a house and carry some stock almost entirely for pleasure purposes.

“Already there has been active interest,” he said. The property, which is laid out in three divisions, is for sale by auction in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, on Wednesday, September 26 at 3.00pm.

With Ireland’s traditional low turnover of land, there is usually strong interest from neighbouring farmers and those in close proximity when some becomes available, which helps drive the value up, Kavanagh said.

“In some cases, people are waiting 20, 30 or 40 years. It sometimes is a case that their father didn’t buy the land and regretted it so there is a feeling that they have to try to buy it.”