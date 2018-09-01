‘Valuable’ 60.78ac residential holding for sale in Gorey

Gorey farmers looking to expand or someone seeking a medium sized holding in the north Co. Wexford area will be interested in what estate agent, David Quinn, describes as a “valuable” 60.78ac residential holding.

This property is up for sale by auction on Friday, September 28.

The property, which is being offered in an executor sale in one or more lots, is at Ballinahorna, Ballycanew, Gorey.

It comes with a house that could form an interesting project for anyone prepared to take on a ‘doer-upper.’ All the land is being guided at €5,000 to €6,000 an acre.

“This fine residential holding came to the market due to the owner passing away. The holding enjoys an excellent location in north Co. Wexford between Ballycanew and Gorey,” the agent said.

“The farm itself has good frontage onto a local road with the residence and farm buildings adjacent to the road. The residence is a traditional two-storey farmhouse over 150 years old to which a single-storey extension was added in 2005.

“The original farmhouse reflects the character and charm associated with such old houses. However, it is in need of up-grading and modernisation,” Quinn said.

“The extension is presented in excellent condition. There is a large yard to the front of the residence with a range of traditional out-offices, as well as a three-span round roof shed incorporating two three-span lean-tos.

“The land is all currently in grass, laid out in 13 divisions and is of level nature,” he said.

“While it is in need of some up-grading, it will make an excellent grass growing farm,” said the agent.

The property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1 – residence and farmyard on 3.258ac, with a guide price of €80,000;

Lot 2 – 23.534ac;

Lot 3 – 34ac; and

Lot 4 – the entire property which is being guided at €380,000 to €400,000.

“The amount of land on the market in the north Wexford area at the moment is quite low and is helping to keep prices and demand strong.

“Since the property came on the market earlier this week, we have had a large number of enquiries and expect we will be busy showing the property in the coming weeks prior to the auction.”