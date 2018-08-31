31,493t of SMP sold out of intervention in August

A total of 31,493t of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) was sold out of intervention by the European Commission during the month of August, according to official figures today (Friday, August 31).

The product was sold at a minimum price of €1,230/t. In further encouraging news, no stock was bought in over the course of the month.

This marks a hefty increase from the 2,408t sold during the month of July, and also puts June’s more impressive figure of 22,132t of SMP in the shade.

There was also a rise in the fixed minimum price compared to the July price offered, which was €1,125/t.

Irish milk production down in July

Meanwhile, Irish milk production last month was down 3.1% versus the corresponding month last year, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It was estimated that domestic milk intake equalled 848.5 million litres in July 2018, compared to 874.8 million litres in the same month in 2017.

Comparing the July 2018 figures with those for July 2017 shows that total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 2.4% to 43.8 million litres.

Meanwhile, butter production was down 3.9% to 23,000t, the CSO added.