Train driver spots field of sheep being attacked

Farmers who have sheep located in fields along the rail line between Bagenalstown and Carlow are being urged to check their animals as soon as possible, according to local radio station KCLR FM.

It is understood that a train driver witnessed a field of sheep being attacked by, what they said were, “two Alsatians”.

According to KCLR FM, members of An Garda Siochana in Bagenalstown received a phone call from Irish Rail sometime after 12:00pm today (Friday, August 31) alerting them to the situation.

It’s believed that the train was in the area of Powerstown, Clonmelsh or Garyhundon when the driver witnessed the attack.

A dog warden confirmed to the local radio station that the two dogs responsible for the attack have since been located and subsequently destroyed.

Dog licences

Earlier this month, the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Sean Kyne, reminded dog owners of the fact that they need to have licences for their dogs.

The minister launched a new online facility for the purchase of dog licences. The facility is a joint initiative between local authorities and An Post.

The minister said: “We want to make sure that all dog owners are aware that they need to have licences for their dogs and we are trying to make buying these licences easier and more efficient.”

How Much Does A Dog Licence Cost?

An individual dog licence lasting for one year can be purchased for €20 at both post offices and local authority offices.

As well as this, a ‘Lifetime Dog’ licence – costing €140 – can also be purchased. This type of licence is valid for the dog’s lifetime; it is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Both of these licence types can now be purchased through the new online facility at: www.licences.ie.