Man hospitalised following collision involving tractor
A man in his 40s has been hospitalised following a collision involving a tractor near Duagh in Co. Kerry this morning, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed to AgriLand.
The accident is said to have occurred at around 7:00am this morning (Friday, August 31) just a few kilometres from Listowel.
It is understood that a collision occurred between a tractor and a van. Emergency services were called upon to attend the scene.
The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was then taken to University Hospital Kerry. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor – a man in his 30s – was uninjured. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Local reports suggest that the road was closed for a time following the collision, but it has since reopened.
2 Gardai injured following collision
Meanwhile, two members of An Garda Siochana were injured earlier this week when a loose horse struck their car while they were out on patrol in Co. Limerick.
In a statement on the matter, it was confirmed that the collision occurred at approximately 4:30am on Tuesday, August 28.
The two Gardai who were travelling in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries, the statement added.