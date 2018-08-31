Protest organised to save local post offices in Co. Mayo

A protest march organised by the ‘Save Our Post Offices Mayo Association’ is scheduled to go ahead tomorrow in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

Earlier this week, An Post published the location of 160 post offices where the serving postmaster has opted to retire leading to the closures of these branches.

This was arranged under the historic agreement concluded between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU), and the neighbouring offices to where business will transfer – boosting their transaction levels and viability in the process.

The full list of locations in which postmasters are retiring, and their neighbouring post offices, is available here.

However, the ‘Save Our Post Offices Mayo Association’ is set to hold a protest march in Castlebar tomorrow (Saturday, August 1) in opposition to this move.

A total of 11 post offices are set to close in Co. Mayo as part of the move.

Gerry Loftus, one of the organisers of the protest, called on the people of Mayo to come out and support the march.

People are asked to gather in the car park of the Holy Rosary Church in Castlebar. At 2:30pm, protesters are then set to march down to The Mall where there will be a number of short speeches.