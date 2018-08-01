2 new dairy specialists appointed by Teagasc

Teagasc announced today (Wednesday, August 1) that it has appointed two new dairy knowledge transfer specialists.

Both Martina Gormley from Co. Galway and Stuart Childs from Co. Cork will now take up their new roles.

The new appointees are welcome additions to the Dairy Knowledge Transfer (KT) Team and bring “valuable experience” with them to their new roles, according to Dr. Tom O’Dwyer – the head of Dairy KT in Teagasc.

“Both will be integral to Teagasc development programmes with industry partners; in the case of Martina with Aurivo and Arrabawn, while Stuart will support the programmes with Dairygold and Kerry Agribusiness,” he said.

Martina will be based at the Teagasc centre in Athenry, Co. Galway, and will cover the western region, while Stuart will be located in the southern region and based in Teagasc Moorepark in Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Martina Gormley

Coming from a farming background in Tuam, Co. Galway, Martina received a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Science (Animal Science) from University College Dublin (UCD) in 2008.

Joining Teagasc in 2011, the UCD graduate was initially based in Co. Leitrim as a Walsh fellow student completing a research masters on the “effectiveness of discussion groups as an extension tool”.

Having completed her master’s programme, Martina joined the Teagasc / Lakeland Dairies joint programme – where she spent three years working with dairy farmers to improve their technical efficiencies.

In September 2016, the Galway woman took up a new role as a dairy discussion group facilitator on the Teagasc/Aurivo joint programme.

Speaking following her appointment, Gormley said: “There are many opportunities and challenges facing dairying in Ireland. The Teagasc Profit Monitor demonstrates a big opportunity for farmers to improve and, or, maintain farm output while reducing costs.

Attracting labour and people management is an area that poses challenges for dairy farmers at present. Part of my role will involve improving on-farm labour efficiency and attracting/retaining employees.

“I am delighted to join the Dairy KT Team and look forward to working with the advisors and research colleagues at Teagasc, along with dairy farmers and industry partners.”

Advertisement

Stuart Childs

Meanwhile, Stuart Childs comes from a farming background in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

He has “extensive dairy farming experience” gathered through years of working with the Bride and Blackwater Farm Relief Services (FRS). In 2004, Stuart qualified with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Science (Animal Science) from UCD.

The Cork man then went on to complete a PhD in Animal Science – graduating in 2008 – with Teagasc and UCD, investigating the role of fatty acid nutrition on fertility in cattle under the direction of Prof. David Kenny, Prof. Joe Sreenan and Prof. Michael Diskin.

He previously spent nine months in the Animal Biotech Department in Teagasc Moorepark working on immune response to mastitis infection. As well as this, Stuart worked as a dairy advisor based in Kilmallock in Co. Limerick.

He also worked as a dairy advisor in the Mallow office in Co. Cork, before moving to the Moorepark office in March 2016.

Stuart said: “Dairying in Ireland is going through considerable growth and this is producing new challenges for farmers, advisors and researchers.

We are currently in the midst of one of the most challenging years experienced by all sectors of agriculture and it is a case of survival at this moment in time; however, farmers and the agricultural sector are very resilient.