Auctioneer at massive monthly machinery sale ‘moves up’

Joe Page from Cheffins’ Cambridge Machinery Sales has been promoted.

According to the company he is now an ‘Associate’. Joe (pictured below) is an auctioneer and co-ordinator for the monthly sales that are held at Sutton (England). He has been with the firm since May 2011.

He also deals with a number of Cheffins’ overseas clients – handling the export of tractors, plant and machinery throughout the world.

Known to Irish customers

Bill Pepper, director at Cheffins, commented: “Joe Page is a hard-working member of the team who has built up a loyal following of both buyers and vendors, in particular with our Irish customers. His promotion is thoroughly deserved.”

This and other promotions come following the implementation of Cheffins’ new corporate structure.

This sees the firm intensifying its focus on the estate agency, rural consultancy, commercial property, fine art and machinery sectors.

Market trends

Meanwhile, Cheffins (which claims to conduct the largest monthly tractor and agricultural machinery auctions in the world) has reported sales of £10.07 million for the second quarter of this year (including ‘on-site’ auction results).

This, says the company, represents a 13% increase on the same period of last year (2017).

A combination of favourable exchange rates for overseas buyers, stronger commodity prices and a lack of stock apparently led to sales figures being the highest seen since 2014.

The Cheffins monthly machinery sales, based near Ely, Cambridgeshire (England), saw only a marginal increase in stock in the second quarter of 3%. This, says the firm, “points to value uplifts across a range of makes and models of tractors, combines, plant and other machinery”.

Around 80% of stock sold at the Cambridge Machinery Sales goes overseas; buyers from around 30 different countries compete for the best kit.