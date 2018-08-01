Cream of the crop: Carbery takes home 13 cheese awards

Carbery Group had a successful outing at the recent International Cheese Awards which took place last week in Nantwich, near Manchester.

Carbery took home 13 awards in total on the day last Tuesday (July 24).

Three gold awards for Dubliner Lighter White, Carbery Lactose and Dublin Vintage;

Three silver awards – one for Carbery Cracker White, and two awards for Dubliner Ploughman Slices;

Three bronze awards – two for Carbery Special Reserve and one for 22% Reduced Fat White;

Four “Highly Commended” awards – one each for White Vintage Cheddar, Dublin Lighter White and two awards for White Mature Cheddar. The Cork-based processor secured the following awards at the event:

The International Cheese Awards attracted more than 40,000 visitors this year to Nantwich, where 300 judges sampled nearly 5,000 cheese entries across 500 categories, from more than 26 countries around the world.

Speaking on Carbery’s success, Jerry O’Sullivan, Carbery Group cheese production manager, said: “We are delighted to have secured 13 excellent awards at this year’s International Cheese Awards across a broad range of our products.

“It is testament to the high quality of our west Cork milk and the expertise of our team that Carbery achieves such success each year.

“We are proud that our innovation and continuous improvements in quality are being recognised at such a high level, as our reputation for quality is very important to our milk suppliers and our customers.”