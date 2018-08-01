Kerry announces fodder support measures for suppliers

Kerry Agribusiness has announced a series of measures to address the current fodder difficulties being experienced across the catchment and longer term measures which will help to maximise fodder stocks and ensure autumn grass growth is optimised.

Kerry Agribusiness measures focus on the following key areas and are available to Kerry Agribusiness milk suppliers and existing customers, according to the company.

A €15/t rebate on August purchases of 18:6:12, CAN and 27:2.5:5 fertilisers;

Bulk “Grass Extender” coarse feed available from August 1;

“One-to-one” fodder/feed advisory clinics in collaboration with Teagasc across the Kerry Agribusiness store network. These measures are:

The measures are being introduced following severe weather conditions in recent times.

€15/t rebate on fertilisers in August

Ensuring a good supply of grass and maximising grass growth in autumn is especially relevant this year.

Given the current fodder deficit on many farms, there is a necessity to extend the grazing season both at the back end of the year and the spring.

In this context, Kerry Agribusiness has announced a €15/t rebate for Kerry Agribusiness milk suppliers and existing customers on purchases of 18:6:12, CAN and 27:2.5:5 during the month of August.

Bulk ‘Grass Extender’

It is essential farmers conserve winter fodder stocks during the autumn period.

To ensure customers have an additional feed option during the coming months, Kerry Agribusiness has developed a “Grass Extender” coarse feed which is available in bulk from the Kerry Agribusiness Mill in Farranfore from August 1.

One-to-One advisory clinics

Across the store network, Kerry Agribusiness – in collaboration with Teagasc – continue to offer milk suppliers the opportunity to avail of “one-to-one” advice on preparation of fodder budgets and discussion on winter feed options.