‘Management of vehicle paths is the key to reducing field damage’

“Management of vehicle paths is the key to compaction reduction.”

That was the message emanating from a recent Case IH press event in Dresden, Germany.

“As the first pass of a vehicle through a field creates the most compaction through the soil profile (beneath its wheels/tracks), any ways in which farmers can minimise the passage of subsequent operations beyond those paths could significantly limit further soil damage.”

Those were the words of precision farming specialist Ian Beecher-Jones (pictured below), who outlined some of the measures farmers can take to minimise the risk of soil structure damage, and assess and repair existing issues.

“Small improvements in management practices could have widespread impacts on cost savings,” Ian suggested.

He runs a global precision farming consultancy business, supporting farm equipment owners, dealers and manufacturers with advice on maximising value from precision equipment.

“Soil type is largely irrelevant, with most affected in one way or another.

“Studies show measurable financial effects on crop establishment costs and yield from reduced traffic and consequent compaction, largely due to the maintenance and preservation of structure.”

‘Prevention is better than cure’

Preventing compaction creation is preferable to, and cheaper than, alleviating it, he added.

“To rectify problems and maintain structure, natural and mechanical means can each help. Encouraging earthworm populations and using cover crops are examples of natural aids.

“Mechanically, auto-steering systems guided by an RTK signal with its 2.5cm repeatable accuracy can reduce the level of trafficked land within fields – without needing high levels of additional investment.

Full controlled traffic farming (CTF) using exactly the same machine paths without deviation year-after-year may not always be possible everywhere. ‘Managed’ traffic is perhaps a better term for the required approach than ‘controlled’.

“Consider how factors such as soil type and field slope may affect compaction and the need for correction.

“Timely use of appropriate, correctly-set implements in the right conditions will help minimise compaction creation – under all types of tillage systems.”

‘Afraid to be flexible’

“Farmers should consider the best way to work a field to minimise traffic – particularly when harvesting and transporting crops. But at other times of the year they shouldn’t be afraid to be flexible to reduce traffic in a practical manner that suits their system best.

“If, in some years – a wet season or when a non-combinable crop is in the rotation, for example – it’s not possible to exactly follow previous lines, that isn’t the end of the world. Reducing traffic as much as possible over time will still bring about great benefits.”

The same holds true if land must be worked at an angle or has to be ploughed for weed seed burial or soil restructuring, said Ian.

“Such processes might take controlled traffic a step backwards, but if they are necessary for improved agronomy then farmers should not be afraid of that.

What’s essential is that, whatever the operation, traffic should be minimised at the time. Apart from following the same paths wherever possible, that means considering the impact on those paths.

“Could tractor tyres with narrower, longer footprints help to spread weight better, and are the ones fitted being operated at the best pressure for the task? Is the tractor weighted properly to minimise wheel slip?

“Are tracks a better option given the soil type and work circumstances?

“And is it feasible to alter the track-widths of a farm’s tractors so they match as closely as possible? Any marginal gains will ultimately be of benefit.”

‘Big impact’

Lastly, the harvest process has a significant effect on land throughout the following year, he points out.

Studying harvest maps can show any correlation between low yield areas and zones of soil compaction, but harvesting techniques themselves can have a big impact on soil damage ahead of the following crop.

“A complete CTF system isn’t necessary to ensure tractors are positioned carefully during loading. Unloading augers offering extra throw from their end-pieces can help here,” Ian explained.

“Tracked front drive-units could help to keep the weight of the combine itself within smaller, narrower bands.