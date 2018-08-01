Cattle marts: Weekend rain brings more buyers to the ringside

After an extended period of drought, the rain that fell late last week and into the weekend has been welcomed by many farmers.

Although grass is scarce on many farms, fields are beginning to green up. Buyers, who stayed away from the ringside in recent weeks, are slowly starting to make their way back to the market place and are adding valuable competition.

Sales are also expected to step up in size over the coming weeks. Farmers who carried cattle during the drought are also likely to begin offloading them shortly, while weanling numbers are also set to rise.

What’s critical for the weanling market is the activity of exporters; buyers sourcing animals for the Italian and Turkish markets will have an important role to play this autumn.

Castlerea Mart

Some 400 cattle passed through the ring of Castlerea Mart on Thursday last (July 26) and prices remained especially strong for the better quality cattle on offer.

The mart’s Brendan Egan noted that both forward stores and heifers met strong demand, while the trade for breeding stock held firm.