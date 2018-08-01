Average concentrate feed use per dairy cow set to jump by 75% this year

Current estimates suggest that the average concentrate feed use per dairy cow will jump by 75% in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to a Teagasc report.

This estimate is based on normal late season grass growth, it added.

The report was compiled by Teagasc economists as part of their mid-year update.

Based on data from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the average dairy concentrate feed use per head in 2017 is estimated to have been about 1,011kg per cow – representing an increase of 14% on 2016 levels, the report added.

Therefore, Teagasc economists expect that the average concentrate feed use per dairy cow will exceed 1,750kg this year.

It was outlined, however, that official data on feed use in the current year is limited – with department sales data only available for the first quarter of the year. The economists then relied upon “anecdotal evidence” to formulate their estimates for the rest of the year.

Data for Q1 of this year shows that the aggregate volume of dairy concentrate feed sales was up 21% versus the same period in 2017. The report stated that this could be attributed to the delay in getting cows onto grass.

The continuation of unfavourable weather for grass growth in Q2 and Q3 of 2018 has been noted as the reason why concentrate feed use will be “well above normal” this year.

Beef feed sales

Meanwhile, department sales data for Q1 of this year showed that aggregate volume of beef concentrate feed sales increased by over 25% relative to the same period in 2017.

This increase was largely driven by the long winter and shortage of fodder, according to the Teagasc mid-year update report.

As with the dairy herd, concentrate feed and silage are likely to have supplemented grass during the drought conditions, it added.

However, the lower stocking rate on beef farms means that the problem has been less acute than on dairy farms, Teagasc explained.

As well as this, the report stated that regions where beef production is more prominent have not been as badly affected by the drought as regions where dairy is more prominent.

Further feed price increase likely

Meanwhile, it was noted that feed prices have been up slightly in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Teagasc report outlined that further feed price increases are likely this year.