Deere to acquire sprayer and planter manufacturer

Deere & Company has signed a “definitive agreement” to acquire PLA, a privately-held manufacturer of sprayers, planters and specialty products for agriculture.

PLA is based in Argentina, with manufacturing facilities in Las Rosas, Argentina, and Canoas, Brazil.

“The PLA acquisition enhances John Deere’s commitment to customers as we continue to provide innovative, cost-effective equipment, technology and services to improve their productivity,” said John May, John Deere’s chief information officer and president of its Agricultural Solutions division.

Who or what is PLA?

Founded in 1975, PLA was apparently the first company to manufacture self-propelled sprayers in Latin America.

It claims to have “brought innovative solutions to its customers ever since”.

The company has approximately 450 employees and currently markets its products on four continents.

Previous acquisition

Just over a year ago, John Deere acquired Mazzotti, a privately-held sprayer company based in Ravenna, Italy.

Specialising in self-propelled sprayers, Mazzotti manufactured its first self-propelled machine in 1987 and quickly became the market leader in Italy with an 85% market share nationally.