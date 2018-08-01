37ac solar farm powering Dale Farm’s cheddar cheese plant

Dale Farm has launched the largest ‘self-consumption’ solar farm in Ireland at its cheese processing facility in Co. Tyrone.

The 37ac solar farm, connected directly to the company’s network, is now powering Dale Farm’s cheddar cheese plant at Dunmanbridge, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

This development has been described as a “major milestone in sustainability within the global dairy sector”.

The Northern Ireland-based dairy co-operative’s project – which guarantees 20 years of green energy for the company – is one of the largest of its kind in dairy worldwide, according to Dale Farm.

The project has been designed and delivered in partnership with Dublin company CES Energy. The solar farm is expected to reduce Dale Farm’s carbon footprint by 20% and deliver multimillion-pound savings in energy costs.

Chris McAlinden, group operations director at Dale Farm, said: “Dale Farm is committed to leading the way in sustainability – with a strategy that sees us constantly assessing our processes and facilities to identify how we can reduce our carbon footprint and increase efficiency.

This approach is about doing the right thing for the environment and ultimately making our business as lean as it can be, so we can pay our farmer owners the best possible price for their milk.

“We are extremely proud to have developed a green energy solution that positions our operations at the vanguard of sustainability not just in dairy in Ireland, but worldwide.”

Meanwhile, maximising sustainability is key to leading the way in social responsibility for companies like Dale Farm, according to the chief executive of CES Energy, Tom Marren.

“As retailers are strengthening their demands on producers and suppliers like Dale Farm, calling for them to be carbon neutral, it makes business sense,” he said.