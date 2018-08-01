Pics: 40 cows set to board Dutch ‘Floating Farm’

An ongoing project has been causing quite a stir in the Dutch city of Rotterdam recently as the construction of a floating dairy farm is underway.

It is difficult to imagine but, in a port in Rotterdam, a fully-functioning floating dairy farm operation will soon set sail.

A spokesperson for the project explained to AgriLand that the idea for the aptly-titled ‘Floating Farm’ in the city arose from a number of factors combined.

These factors include: urbanisation; reducing arable land; rising populations; and to reconnect citizens with food production, because some children think “milk is growing in the supermarket”.

Interestingly, 80% of the feed for the cows will be sourced in the city.

A variety of sources have been found: a brewery in Rotterdam will supply brewers grain; a potato processor in the city will supply potato peel; a mill in the city will supply waste-product grain; and grass from sports fields in the city will all be fed to the cows.

A total of 40 Meuse Rhine Issel or Rotbunt cows will board the Floating Farm, AgriLand understands.

The floating dairy farm, a project by developer Beladon, has become a global showcase project. The base of the structure will consist of a concrete floating box of 30m x 40m and will include a cellar for milk production and waste processing, a shop and a visitor centre.

Slurry will be dried and processed on the farm to be sold as compost to people living in the city.