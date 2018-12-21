2 men in Roscommon released without charge

Two men who had been arrested in relation to the confrontation that occurred at a farmhouse in Co. Roscommon in recent days have been released without charge, Gardai have confirmed.

Both men were released this morning (Friday, December 21) and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said.

Investigation

The investigation is ongoing and Gardai wish to renew their appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on: 094-9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111.

The men were arrested as part of the investigation into an incident at Falsk, Strokestown, on Sunday last (December 16), with a number of planned searches carried out on Wednesday morning (December 19) across Co. Roscommon, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Advertisement

During the operation four separate locations, including houses and out-houses, were searched.

One firearm was recovered and a number of vehicles including a lorry and teleporter were seized. The two men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Castlerea Garda Station.

This morning’s operation follows a number of searches carried out in counties Dublin and Meath on Monday, where members of the Special Detective Unit recovered a number of items including documentation and phones as part of the investigation.

Stolen tractor recovered

Meanwhile, Gardai in Clonmel are continuing investigations into the unauthorised taking of a tractor from a farm at Lisronagh, Clonmel on the night of Sunday, December 9, last.