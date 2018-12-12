Gardai appeal for information on missing Massey

Gardai are investigating the theft of a Massey Ferguson tractor which occurred in Co. Tipperary overnight on Sunday December 9, or the early hours of Monday last, December 10.

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing into the crime, which occurred in Lisronagh, near Clonmel in the south of the county.

The tractor appears to be a Massey Ferguson 168, with an accompanying Massey Ferguson branded front loader.

Also issuing a plea for information, the owner of the tractor, Rory McGrath made an appeal on social media. He said: “Hi everyone, this tractor was stolen from our farm in Lisronagh in the early hours of Monday morning.

Please share, and if you have any information please let me know. Reward will be given if information leads to tractor being found.

Meanwhile, yesterday Gardai recovered a substantial amount of machinery and power tools in a recent raid in a house in Co. Limerick.

Advertisement

According to An Garda Siochana, the tools may have been stolen in the UK, and have informed police in the UK of the find.

Gardai also advised people to make note of serial numbers on machinery and tools so that stolen property that is recovered can be returned easier.

In a statement on social media, Gardai noted: “Bruff Gardai searched a premises today and recovered a large quantity of power tools and machinery believed to have been stolen in the UK.

“Gardai are liaising with relevant UK police authorities to try and identify owners.