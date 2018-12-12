Machinery and tools recovered following Garda raid

Gardai recovered a substantial amount of machinery and power tools in a recent raid in a house in Co. Limerick yesterday (Tuesday, December 11).

According to An Garda Siochana, the tools may have been stolen in the UK, and have informed police in the UK of the find.

Gardai also advised people to make note of serial numbers on machinery and tools so that stolen property that is recovered can be returned easier.

In a statement on social media, Gardai noted: “Bruff Gardai searched a premises today and recovered a large quantity of power tools and machinery believed to have been stolen in the UK.

“Gardai are liaising with relevant UK police authorities to try and identify owners.

“Remember to always note serial numbers of your property so we can return recovered items to you.”

Arrest made in connection with farm-related death

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 11), Gardai made an arrest as part of an investigation into a farm-related death that occurred in April of this year.

On April 27, a woman in her mid-70s was killed after being struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm in the vicinity of Boula, on the outskirts of Portumna, Co. Galway.

Now, a man in his 50s has been arrested after the seven-month investigation; he was taken into custody this morning, December 11, and is being detained at Loughrea Garda Station, Co. Galway, under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The original incident occurred on a farm at around 4:00pm, on April 27, 2018.

Despite the presence of emergency services and Gardai at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead a short time after the incident.