Arrest made in April farm death investigation

Gardai have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a farm-related death that occurred in April of this year.

On April 27, a woman in her mid-70s was killed after being struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm in the vicinity of Boula, on the outskirts of Portumna, Co. Galway.

Now, a man in his 50s has been arrested after the seven-month investigation; he was taken into custody this morning, December 11, and is being detained at Loughrea Garda Station, Co. Galway, under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The original incident occurred on a farm at around 4:00pm, on April 27, 2018.

Despite the presence of emergency services and Gardai at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead a short time after the incident.

Following the death, the scene was preserved for an investigation which has been ongoing since.

The Garda Technical Bureau was involved in the investigation, as well as the state pathologist and the local coroner.

It was understood that the woman’s body was later removed to Galway University Hospital, where a post-mortem was carried out, the results of which were later passed to the team of investigators.