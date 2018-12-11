Lakeland Dairies drops November base milk price

Lakeland Dairies is the first milk processor to reveal its price for November supplies, announcing that it has dropped its base milk price.

Lakeland suppliers will be paid 32.06c/L including VAT and lactose bonus for their November milk supplies.

This is a 1c/L reduction on its October milk price.

However, Lakeland Dairies will also pay an extra 3c/L Voluntary November Bonus to qualifying suppliers, based on peak to trough supply ratios.

A statement issued by Lakeland Dairies noted that global cream and butter markets have become decidedly weaker in recent months and that butter prices have fallen by over €1,000 per tonne since September.

The statement explained that milk supplies have generally been strong and were up by 20% in October compared to the same time a year ago.

Lakeland Dairies said it will continue at all times to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions.

