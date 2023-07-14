An Garda Síochána has arrested two men following the seizure of an estimated €11.4 million worth of cocaine by Revenue Customs Officers at Rosslare Europort Harbour, Co. Wexford, yesterday (Thursday, July 13).

At approximately 1:30p.m yesterday, Revenue Customs Officers conducted a search of a horsebox which had disembarked a ferry.

During the course of the search an estimated 163kg of suspected cocaine was discovered.

Wexford gardaí attended the scene and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to the seizure.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a garda station in the Wexford District. The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

Seizure of cocaine

Revenue has confirmed to Agriland that as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized almost 163kg of cocaine at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit drugs, with an estimated value of approximately €11.4 million, were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog, Daithi, in a horsebox which had arrived from Cherbourg, France.

Two men were arrested by gardaí and investigations are ongoing. Detector dog, Daithi. Image: Revenue

Revenue said that this seizure is part of its ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow-economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number; 1800 295 295.