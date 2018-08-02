17 stars for ABP at Great Taste Awards

ABP Ireland has been awarded a total of 17 stars at the annual Great Taste 2018 Awards in London, which is run by the Guild of Fine Food.

A spokesperson for ABP has said the company accounted for 14 out of 25 Irish beef products that were recognised at the event.

The Irish processor received a two-star award for three of its products: Tipperary Gold Dry Aged Certified Angus Striploin Joint; Certified Irish Angus Rib on the Bone; and Platinum Prime Certified Dexter Fillet Steak.

Tipperary Gold Dry Aged Certified Angus Rib Eye Joint;

Tipperary Gold Dry Aged Certified Hereford Rib Eye Joint;

Tipperary Gold Dry Aged Certified Hereford Striploin Joint;

Platinum Prime Certified Shorthorn Striploin Steaks;

Solomillo De Angus Irelande;

Platinum Prime Certified Dexter Fillet Joint;

Platinum Prime Certified Dexter Rib Eye Steak;

Platinum Prime Certified Tipperary Dry Aged Angus Extra Marbled Striploin Steak;

Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak;

Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Striploin Joint;

Irish Black Angus Fillet Barrell. The company also received 11 one-star awards for products:

Commenting on the group’s haul on the night, Dave O’Connell – ABP Ireland’s sales director – said: “ABP is absolutely delighted to have secured these stars at the prestigious Great Taste Awards, which are referred to in the trade as the Oscars for food and drink products.

This is further endorsement of our ‘Ultra Tender’ process which currently sees ABP beef served in over 200 Michelin starred restaurants across the world.

According to ABP, Great Taste is the world’s largest food and drink awards initiative, whose highly-respected seal of approval is recognised globally.