160ac farm for sale would suit a ‘suckler or dairy’ venture

Currently on the market is a circa 160ac (64.75ha) non-residential farm for sale, located in Corratobber, Kingscourt, Drumconrath, Co. Meath.

The property, for sale through D. M. Auctions Ltd, is on the Meath-Cavan border, only 3km from Kingscourt.

Included within the sale is an extensive array of sheds and yards.

Suckler or dairy farm

This farm is comprised of one block, with a hardcore internal roadway throughout the farm leaving all paddocks accessible by road.

Additionally, the cattle accommodation stretches over two yards.

The main yard is made up of a modern four-bay double suckler cow shed (78ft X 78ft) with a creep and lie back areas and a calving pen at either side.

Furthermore, there is a four-bay double slatted shed (62ft X 38ft) and a three-bay single slatted shed (47ft X 27ft) which includes a large creep area. There is also a large concrete silage slab with cattle handling facilities.

At the eastern end of the farm, there is another yard which consists of a three-bay single slatted shed (40ft X 16ft) with a walled silage pit and a two-bay hay shed. There is also a large concrete area here with cattle handling facilities.

According to the estate agents, the holding would be ideal as a suckler farm or indeed a dairy farm, with its network of internal roads and paddocks.

The entire property has a guide price of €1.1 million and is for sale by private treaty. Further information about the property can be found online.