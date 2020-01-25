‘Dream big’: Wildlife park on 131ac with ‘year-round trade’ for sale…in Scotland

Unique to the market and currently for sale through Galbraith is Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, an established wildlife park nestled in the picturesque Perthshire hills, Scotland, on the outskirts of the village of Comrie.

The business, which extends to approximately 131ac, has been privately run by the Scott family for over 10 years, who have made many improvements under their ownership to create a wildlife park of the highest standard.

It benefits from year-round trade and has witnessed good levels of growth in recent years, with average visitor numbers in excess of 60,000 and the three-year average turnover in the order of £585,000.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park is for sale as the Scott family are set to retire. Andrew Scott, one of the owners, commented on the viability and attraction of the business:

“We used to visit the park with our own children over the years when they were growing up, and having always been in the hospitality industry we jumped at the chance of owning it when it came up for sale 10 years ago. It represents the perfect work-life balance and fitted in with our outdoor lifestyle.

“Over the years we have invested much time and effort in creating a destination well-liked locally and enjoying many repeat visitors, as well as welcoming visitors from further afield.

“The time has now come for us to retire and pass on Auchingarrich to its next set of enthusiastic owners, who I’m sure will enjoy living here as well as running this fun-filled family business as much as we did.”

The park

The wildlife park extends to approximately 131ac (53ha) and is accessed via a private road leading from the B827 public road.

Harry Stott, senior associate in commercial property, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Auchingarrich Wildlife Park is located in a highly sought-after location, ideal for tourism-related business.

The business has a proven financial track record and is of an exceptional standard.

The wildlife park encompasses a shop; a café; two play barns; a hatchery; a general purpose shed; an adventure playground; and a stone-built steading building, which provides additional storage and workshop space.

The park is well established and has been developed over a number of years with a network of internal roads and pathways leading to the animal enclosures and attractions.

The park has been immaculately maintained throughout the years and is very well presented.

The business is home to a wide variety of exotic animals including meekats, lemurs, porcupines, coati mundi, wallabies and wild cats to name a few. Additionally, there are four bait and fly-fishing ponds on site and are stocked with rainbow trout from Easter until October.

The land is generally Grade 4(2) in the James Hutton Institute for Soil Research; approximately 45ac is laid to grass for rough grazing and has been split into animal enclosures.

Furthermore, 50ac comprises woodland with a mix of broadleaves and conifers. Additionally, there is deer-proof fencing surrounding the land holding.

The remainder of the land encompasses the café and sheds serving the wildlife park along with the car park.

To note, the land is not IACS (Integrated Administration and Control System) registered and accordingly does not claim single farm payment entitlement.

Principal accommodation

Firstly is Torlum Coffee Shop, which was built in 2010, and comprises a café area, fully fitted commercial kitchen, toilets and baby changing facility.

“The Torlum Coffee Shop is available for private hire for evening events or small intimate weddings, adding another business income,” commented Henry.

“We also believe there are good prospects of further diversification on the park in the form of developing self-catering accommodation on-site, such as chalets or glamping pods, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.”

Also included in the sale is Auchingarrich Farmhouse, a traditional stone property centrally located within the grounds.

The house offers a wealth of accommodation with five bedrooms (one with en-suite); three reception rooms; three bathrooms; and a separate study.

The property enjoys a good level of privacy, set in attractive grounds, with a landscaped garden overlooking a duck pond to the south.

‘Next adventure’

The wildlife park benefits from a zoo licence granted by Perth and Kinross Council.

The 2019 rates are as follows: Adults £9.50;

Children £7.50;

Seniors £7.50;

Family (two adults, two children) £33.00.

“Many improvements have been made under the current ownership, not least the development of a network of internal roads and pathways leading to the animal enclosures and attractions,” said Henry.

“The park has been immaculately maintained and is very well presented. The sale of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park will very much appeal to the lifestyle buyer seeking their next adventure in a stunning part of rural Perthshire,” he concluded.

The wildlife park is located approximately 6 miles west of Crieff and 23 miles east of Perth. The surrounding area is known for its unspoilt countryside with dramatic mountains, glens, lochs and rivers.

The A85 which runs through Crieff and Comrie and lies a short distance to the north of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park is a major tourist route linking Perthshire to the West Highlands.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park is for sale through Galbraith; a price is available to interested parties on request. More information can be found online.