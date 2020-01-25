Agricultural show scene series returns to TG4

The popular country agricultural show scene series, Beidh Aonach Amárach, returned to TG4 for a second series on Thursday, January 23, at 8:00pm.

Viewers are getting the chance to witness the excitement, tension and fun involved in the show scene as they join the competitors going for glory at country shows and fairs.

The series began in Tyrone in glorious sunshine at the Omagh Show.

Tyrone proved to judge Peter O’Malley that Connemara doesn’t have a monopoly on fine Connemara ponies. Ciarán O’Rourke got mouths watering with the smell of bacon and Cáit Ní Cheallaigh entered her first baking competition with dreams of participating in the Great British Bake-Off.

Music from Omagh community choir and Cliona Hagan all added to the fun of the fair.

For the second episode on January 30, the spotlight will be on Castlewellan agricultural show in Co. Down. Fergus Ó Cinnéide deserts the football pitch for desserts and takes the home industries tent by storm.

Joyce Gibson proves a dab hand with the knitting needles but gets tangled up in blue wool. Michael McKibben and his team show there is life in the old thresher yet and father and son team, Dermot and Diarmuid McCusker, keenly contest the cattle classes.

Preparation

With 140 agricultural shows across the country, the scene is hugely popular with competitors and spectators. Every year, thousands of people spend months of preparation before taking part in the weekend competitions, said Bernadette Morris, producer/director.

Beidh Aonach Amárach is a really wonderful series to make. It takes us into the heart of Ireland’s rural communities as they prepare for their big show and their weekend off.

“It is a privilege to be invited into the homes and lives of our contributors and share in their ups and downs as they compete and relax at shows and fairs across the country.”

Throughout 2019, the TG4 cameras and crews were busy capturing the stories of the people of all ages and backgrounds who vie for the top spots in a range of competitions.

Viewers see competitors giving everything to be the best-in-show from cattle to cakes; sheep-shearing to flower arranging; show-jumping to shiny cars.

The best vegetables; dogs; birds; clothes; and art and craft are also celebrated.

The focus is on the army of volunteers who organise and judge events. Choosing the top animal or display sometimes isn’t as straightforward as it seems, the series reveals.

In this six-part series viewers visit all types of fairs from the ancient ‘Ould Lammas Fair’ in Ballycastle, Co. Antrim, to the supersized ploughing championships in Co. Carlow. There is also the very scenic Clonmany Show in Co. Donegal and Puck Fair, Co. Kerry.