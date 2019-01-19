Multi-purpose farm on the market for €10,000/ac in Co. Wexford

Approximately 155ac has come on the market at Quitchery, Ballymitty, Co. Wexford. The section of land includes a yard, outbuildings and a stone building.

The Ballymitty property is an out farm and was previously in use for beet production. It is currently used for dry stock, grazing and growing maize, said selling agent John Radford of Sherry FitzGerald Radford.

“The owners have a large dairy enterprise in Bannow and have acquired land locally. They are consolidating,” he said.

“This property is presented in one block with a very realistic guide price of €10,000/ac which is an accurate guideline for the area. The property offers good accessibility, is multi-purpose and can be sold in one or more lots.

“The south Wexford land boasts superb fertility with exceptional facilities along with the derelict stone farmhouse and road/lane network,” he said.

“The land has been consistently well maintained. The current owners have made sure that the husbandry has been top notch.

“The property, which represents a rare opportunity in the county, would be perfectly suited as a dairy farm with centrally positioned farmyard and cubicle house.

The farm was primarily used for sugar beet and barley in the past, with nearby Wellingtonbridge acting as a beet depot, the agent said.

Quitchery is located 1.5km from the R733, with Wellingtonbridge within a five minute drive. Lot 2 of this farm – 22.11ac – has already been sold and Lot 1 – 27.5ac – is also for sale.