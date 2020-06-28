145ac dairy farm for sale ‘fully ready for use’ in Co. Kerry

McQuinn Property Services has on the market a 145ac residential dairy farm located at Ballyouneen, Lisselton, Co. Kerry. Present also are two modern bungalows.

The current owner is retiring from farming after a “lifetime of dedication to developing this unit to the most modern standard”, according to the estate agents.

This farm is being sold fully ready for use and all that is needed to get cash flowing from the business is the dairy herd.

A brief outline of the farm may be summarised as follows:

A paddock system with excellent ryegrass swards;

A central farm roadway with water and electricity laid on;

High soil fertility levels throughout;

A very compact, fully integrated farmyard compliant to all environmental standards;

A waste management system including slatted tanks, automatic scrapers and overground slurry storage;

A herringbone milking parlour (side by side), recorder plant, bail lock system, electronic meal feeding system from bulk bins, etc;

Calving pens, a calf rearing shed fitted with individual and group penning and stock handling systems;

An easy feed wintering area with ventilated roofing.

Lots for sale

The farm is being offered for sale in the following lots:

Lot 1: The entire holding on circa 145 statute acres along with a farmyard and two dwellings; or

Lot 2: Circa 144 statute acres along with a farmyard and one dwelling;

Lot 3: The main family residence on circa 1 statute acre.

While the dwellings are located in a quiet secluded location, they both are within a short stroll of the farmyard and a short drive from: Listowel (10km); Ballyduff (8km); and Ballybunion (11km).