‘Big deal’: Residential, agri and sporting portfolio with lough frontage on 517ac…for sale

Ever been on the lookout for an impressive portfolio, inclusive of multiple residential properties, farm buildings, farmland and entitlements, as well as fishing and boating with lough frontage? Well…Savills currently has such a feat, located at Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo, and all inclusive on a generous 516.8ac (209ha).

The Derrypark and Glenbeg portfolio is situated on the fringe of the Mayo/Galway county boundary. It is ideally located, with Tourmakeady 10km; Ballinrobe 29km; Castlebar 36km; Westport 36km; Ireland West (Knock) Airport 73km; and Shannon Airport 149km in distance respectively.

The property is for sale in six lots, or as a whole – by private treaty. Not only that but a key feature of the portfolio is that each lot has direct access to the lough, with the total frontage onto the lough extending to about 2,780m.

Brian Joyce, the current owner of the Derrypark and Glenbeg portfolio, commented on the sale, saying:

“For more than 30 years we have enjoyed hosting tourists and anglers from around the world, with many repeat visitors.

However, the property is more than a business to us; it’s a beautiful place to live and work. The rugged scenery, combined with the remoteness of this valley, give a sense of being immersed in nature, while the closeness of the lake and the mountain make fishing and bird-watching very convenient.

“Whether you are working with sheep, walking or fishing, the superb scenery is all around. While we are sad to be placing it on the market, it has never looked better and we hope that the new owners will derive as much pleasure from it in the future as my family has over many generations,” he concluded.

2 principle blocks

The portfolio is in two principal blocks: Derrypark is situated to the north of the lough’s inlet; while Glenbeg is situated to the south.

It is for sale as follows:

Lot 1a and 1b

Lot 1a, on 19.3ac (7.8ha), has a guide price of €590,000 and includes the principle estate house, a pair of semi-detached modern cottages, outbuildings, amenity land and 429m of lough frontage.

The surrounding land includes scrubland, rocky outcrops and an area for launched boats.

Lot 1b, on 18.2ac (7.3ha), is guiding at €50,000 and comprises good grazing and mowing land, which is divided into a number of enclosures. It lies within a ring-fence and can be accessed from the main entrance to Derrypark lodge from the R300.

Lot 2

Lot 2, on 14.5ac (5.8ha), is guiding at €285,000 and comprises a detached cottage, an area of lawn and a pair of farm buildings (a hay shed and a barn).

With regard to the land, it lies within a ring-fence and provides grazing for livestock. It is divided by stone walls and is interspersed with native deciduous trees.

Advertisement

Lot 3

Lot 3, on 5.7ac (2.3ha), is guiding at €275,000 and includes a detached house, a garage with a pit and a workshop and lawns.

The land is rugged, undulating terrain and provides grazing for livestock and amenity.

Lot 4

Lot 4, on 16.6ac (6.7ha), has a guide price of €100,000 and presently has a detached cottage, farm buildings and grazing land.

The buildings include: A connecting livestock, tractor and hay shed;

Livestock handling facilities; and

A store.

Lot 5

Lot 5 extends to 17.3ac (7ha) of productive grazing land. It is enclosed by stone walls and fences. It has a guide price of €50,000.

Lot 6

Finally, lot 6 – on 425.2ac (171.8ha) – is guiding at €250,000 and comprises an extensive, single block of hill and low-ground grazings.

The hill is fenced in four principle sections. Loading pens and smaller enclosures for gathering are next to the road.

In-hand farming business

Moreover, in addition to the above, further income is generated through an in-hand farming business. The farm carries a breeding flock of about 500 hill ewes which are lambed outdoors. General farm work is contracted in.

There is a small range of farm buildings and livestock handling facilities situated next to Martin Tom’s cottage, while further outbuildings lie next to Derrypark cottages and Glenbeg cottage.

Not only that but there are entitlements to the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) which are included in the sale. To note, if the property is sold in lots, the entitlements will be apportioned on a pro-rata basis.

Furthermore, the farm is enrolled in a number of schemes providing additional income. This information is available from the selling agents.

James Butler, head of country agency with Savills, commented on the overall sale, saying:

The Derrypark and Glenbeg portfolio presents a variety of options for buyers; from those looking for an idyllic waterside retreat to investors with natural capital interests seeking an expanse of land.

“This combination of assets is very rarely offered for sale and I anticipate interest to come from local and international buyers who are searching for the rural tranquility and amenity that this fabulous west of Ireland location offers.”

The Derrypark and Glenbeg portfolio has a guide price of €1.6 million for the whole.