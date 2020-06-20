Pics and prices: Cattle numbers up at Ballinrobe Mart

Continuing with its Covid-19 restricted sale, along with its online platform, Ballinrobe Mart held its weekly cattle sale on Wednesday last, June 17.

The mart’s manager, Tom McGuire, described the trade as “vibrant” and noted that there were plenty of buyers both online and ringside.

Additionally, he noted that cattle numbers presented for sale increased when compared to the previous week.

Taking a look at prices, in the heifer ring suckler-bred stock dominated the sale, with some quality animals fetching high prices.

Sample heifer prices: Aberdeen Angus: 505kg – €1,000 or €1.98/kg;

Charolais: 350kg – €1,050 or €3.00/kg. Sample bullock prices: Limousin: 460kg – €1,060 or €2.30/kg;

Limousin: 380kg – €950 or €2.50/kg;

Hereford: 585kg – €1,230 or €2.10/kg.

There were a number of weanlings on offer on the day, with a 300kg Limousin bull selling to a top price of €720 or €2.40/kg.

Also on the day, 50 dry cows went under the hammer. The best price in the dry cow section went to a Charolais cow; she weighed 1,055kg and sold for €1,880 or €1.78/kg (pictured above).

Additionally, on the day, a number of cows with calves at foot passed through the ring, with a Simmental cow and a bull calf at foot making €1,450.