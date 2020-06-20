‘Prime fattening land’ for sale in 3 lots in Co. Longford

Currently on the market is a 71ac residential farm, with farmyard and development potential, located at Ballinacross, Granard, Co. Longford.

REA T.E Potterton is facilitating the sale, which is available whole or in three lots.

The property is very well located fronting the R194 Granard / Ballyjamesduff Road on the fringe of the town, about 3km from Abbeylara; 20km northeast of Longford; and 14km northwest of Castlepollard.

According to the estate agents: “The locality is well supported by an established farming infrastructure with abattoirs, contractors, merchants, Granard Farmers’ Mart, Ballyjamesduff and Delvin livestock markets and other service industries all close at hand.

“The placing of this property on the market affords a unique opportunity for prospective purchasers to acquire a fine farm on the fringe of the village in a renowned stock fattening area.”

The agents highly recommend an early inspection.

Prime fattening land

The farm has been in the same family ownership for a long number of years and the “vendors reserve the right to offer the property for sale” as a whole or in up to three separate lots.

These include: Lot 1: 0.5ac;

Lot 2: 44ac; and

Lot 3: 25.5ac.

Lot 1

Lot 1 comprises a residence on 0.5ac. It incorporates a spacious detached bungalow-style residence surmounted by a pitched-slate roof.

Although the windows were replaced by double glazed UPVC windows some years ago, according to the auctioneers, the “new owners will probably wish to modernise the house and re-decorate”.

The accommodation briefly comprises: a sitting room; three bedrooms; a bathroom; and a scullery.

Advertisement

Lot 2

Lot 2 comprises 44ac, and benefits from considerable main road frontage. The lands comprise some top-quality “prime fattening land”, while part of the area would also benefit from some reclamation.

It lends itself to the erection of a residence subject to planning permission from Longford County Council, and the lands are laid out in a number of small divisions.

Lot 3

Lot 3 comprises 25.5ac and enjoys considerable main road frontage. The lands are laid out in a number of convenient divisions, all presently under old pasture, but also suited to other farming enterprises.

The farmyard is comprised as follows: A four-bay slatted shed;

A silage pit;

A concrete yard;

Two loose-lying cattle sheds; and

A range of ancillary out offices.

Moreover, the lands lend themselves for the erection of a residence subject to planning permission from Longford County Council.

It should also be noted that part of these lands are zoned as Strategic Industrial Reserve on the current Granard Zoning Map 2015/2021.

Additional information

The property is for sale by private treaty, or by auction at a later date. Price is on application.

Viewing is strictly by prior appointment with the sole selling agents. Covid-19 restrictions must be observed.