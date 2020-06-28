Potato prices: Queens make their way onto the market

As early potatoes command demand, Queens are coming onto the market, but it will be a fortnight before large volumes are available, according to the latest Potato Market Update from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In the shops, demand for potatoes is still strong and some growers will be supplying the peeling market from now on as restaurants re-open on June 29.

Quality is in short supply and growers who can provide good-quality stock can get a premium for this stock.

Prices remain unchanged since the last report. The large range in prices further confirms the premiums available for quality. For example, a box of Roosters is selling from anywhere between €330 and €380.

There is also a €50 differential in the price of a box of Whites (€320-€370).

Advertisement

Average ex-farm potato prices reported to the IFA: Rooster box – €350;

Rooster 10kg bag – €3.50;

Whites box – €350;

Kerr Pinks 10kg bag – €4.50;

Golden Wonder 10kg bag – €5.50.

The UK and Europe

Across the water in the UK, suppliers are finding it difficult to move poorer quality stock as customers cherry pick quality supplies. As old crop remains in stock there is a worry that this will put pressure on the early market.

Many parts of Europe received rain in the past week. However, parts of northern Holland and eastern England still remain very dry.

The IFA also reported an increase in production and “activity” to 70-100% at processing facilities.