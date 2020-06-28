Dairy farm auction: ‘Highest quality; skillfully developed; superbly maintained’

Raymond Potterton has yet another property on the market, this time located in Kilmurray, Trim, Co. Meath, and is comprised of a circa 187ac dairy farm.

Kilmurray is located 7km from Trim; 22km from the M4 at Kilcock; and 25km from Navan and the M3.

According to the auctioneers: “The property is a magnificent residential dairy farm of the highest quality, skillfully developed, superbly maintained and exceptionally well located.”

The property is currently farmed in partnership by two brothers who are now retiring. Originally a dairy farm, it is currently under liquid and powder milk contracts; however, going forward, it is “capable of being used for all agri-purposes”.

‘Highly productive grassland’

Absolutely every inch of the farm is under highly productive grassland, stated the auctioneers. Furthermore, every paddock is accessed via the farm road which is either concrete or gravel.

In addition to the above, there is an 18-unit herringbone parlour with automatic cluster removers, and an excellent collecting yard with an adjoining 200-cow cubicle shed. There is also a 10,000L bulk tank.

Advertisement

As well, there is a super slurry storage; a 320,000 gallon over-ground slurry storage; and a further 20,000 gallon slurry storage located in the collecting yard / cubicle. There are two 7,500 gallon storage tanks in the slatted shed and one other 40,000 gallon tank in the front silage pit.

Public auction

The property at Kilmurray is for sale by public auction on Tuesday, July 21, at 3:00pm at Raymond Potterton’s sale room.

Additional features include piped water throughout the farm.

Commenting on the interest to date, the auctioneers said: “There has been strong national interest, [with] some UK and Far East based enquiries.”