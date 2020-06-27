Total calf registrations just shy of the 2 million head mark

Total calf registrations are just shy of the two million head mark, according to figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

As of June 26, 2020, the total number of calves registered this year stood at 1,996,928 – which is an increase of just over 53,566 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Taking a closer look at the figures, we can see that 15,269 beef calves were registered during the week ending June 26, 2020 – which is a decrease of 2,315 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 625,953 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 620,215 beef calves were registered.

Looking at dairy calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending June 26, 2020, some 8,191 dairy calves were registered – an increase of 197 head on the same week in 2019.

1,370,975 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – which is an increase of over 47,828 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending June 26, 2020, 23,460 calves had been registered; however, when compared to the same period last year, over 25,500 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,996,928 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,943,362 head of calves had been registered.