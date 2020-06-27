Total calf registrations just shy of the 2 million head mark
Total calf registrations are just shy of the two million head mark, according to figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).
As of June 26, 2020, the total number of calves registered this year stood at 1,996,928 – which is an increase of just over 53,566 head when compared to the same period in 2019.
Taking a closer look at the figures, we can see that 15,269 beef calves were registered during the week ending June 26, 2020 – which is a decrease of 2,315 head on the corresponding week in 2019.
Looking at dairy calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending June 26, 2020, some 8,191 dairy calves were registered – an increase of 197 head on the same week in 2019.
1,370,975 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – which is an increase of over 47,828 head when compared to the same period in 2019.
When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending June 26, 2020, 23,460 calves had been registered; however, when compared to the same period last year, over 25,500 calves had been registered.
Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,996,928 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,943,362 head of calves had been registered.
Calf registrations up to and including the week ending June 26, 2020:
- Beef births: 625,953 head (+5,738 head);
- Dairy births: 1,370,975 head (+47,828 head);
- Total births: 1,996,928 head (+53,566 head).
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Mule Suffolk Cross Hogget Ewes For Sale
€185
-
1st calf heifer
€1,175
-
Limousin Bulls
€1,600
-
Leeherd Simmentals (Est.1982) Bulls & Heifers for sale
Call for price