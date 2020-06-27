Pics and prices: ‘Positive trade’ for calves at Enniscorthy Mart
There was a strong showing of calves, for the time of year, at Enniscorthy Mart on Wednesday, June 24.
On the day, 150 calves were presented for sale. There was a good mix of both young and reared types on offer.
The bulk of the calves on offer consisted of Angus and Hereford-cross types. There was a good showing of Friesian calves and, again, there was a mix of both young and reared lots.
There were only a couple of continental-cross calves on offer; however, these lots were in strong demand.
The assistant mart manager of Enniscorthy Mart, Kevin Murphy, described the trade as ‘very positive’.
Starting off with continental-cross calves, these types sold from €170/head up to €380/head. Hereford and Angus-cross calves sold from €150/head up to €300/head.
Moreover, strong, reared Hereford and Angus-cross calves made from €260/head up to €400/head.
Moving to the Friesian calves, plainer types sold from €55/head up to €125/head, while strong, reared Friesian calves sold from €120/head up to €185/head.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.
