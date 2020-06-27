Pics and prices: ‘Positive trade’ for calves at Enniscorthy Mart

There was a strong showing of calves, for the time of year, at Enniscorthy Mart on Wednesday, June 24.

On the day, 150 calves were presented for sale. There was a good mix of both young and reared types on offer.

The bulk of the calves on offer consisted of Angus and Hereford-cross types. There was a good showing of Friesian calves and, again, there was a mix of both young and reared lots.

There were only a couple of continental-cross calves on offer; however, these lots were in strong demand.

The assistant mart manager of Enniscorthy Mart, Kevin Murphy, described the trade as ‘very positive’.

On the day there was both a strong exporter and farmer presence around the ring and this led to a good trade all round. 

Starting off with continental-cross calves, these types sold from €170/head up to €380/head. Hereford and Angus-cross calves sold from €150/head up to €300/head.

Moreover, strong, reared Hereford and Angus-cross calves made from €260/head up to €400/head.

Moving to the Friesian calves, plainer types sold from €55/head up to €125/head, while strong, reared Friesian calves sold from €120/head up to €185/head.

