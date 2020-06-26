What are the odds on who the next minister for agriculture will be?

As the count currently continues to determine whether Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party will enter into government together – with a decision expected on that later this evening – thoughts turn to who will be the minister for agriculture in the new government.

To get a handle on this, AgriLand asked well-known bookmaker Paddy Power what the odds would be on the incoming minister.

While Paddy Power said it won’t be taking bets on the matter, for conversation’s sake, the bookmaker outlined what it would be quoting if it was.

Charlie McConalogue 5/1;

Michael Creed 6/1;

Heather Humphreys 10/1;

Dara Calleary 12/1;

Niamh Smyth 14/1;

Brendan Griffin 16/1. The following odds were offered:

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture Charlie McConalogue just shades it as the “bookie’s favourite” in these particular stakes.

Next up, current Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is tipped to be second, according to Paddy Power, with ministerial colleague Heather Humphreys – the outgoing Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation – some way back in third position.

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader, Mayo TD Dara Calleary is listed as 12/1 odds on getting the agri portfolio, while party colleague in Cavan/Monaghan, Niamh Smyth, is further back on 14/1.

Finally, Fine Gael’s Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin, the minister of state in the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, is the final candidate listed by the bookmaker.

How close to the mark the above odds remains to be seen – but it will all hinge on the Programme for Government getting the ‘green light’ from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

So far, both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have supported the programme – with just the Green Party result left to determine. This is expected later this evening, so watch this space…