Job fairy: Looking for a fresh start in Irish agriculture?

The Irish agri sector includes a wide range of job options, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect roles for themselves and their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: technical sales representatives; a boning hall manager; a front end web designer/developer; a news editor; an agri regional development manager; and a dairy hygiene sales and technical manager.

Technical sales representatives

Teemore Engineering Ltd is looking to recruit ambitious professionals, to drive sales, for the roles of technical sales representatives.

The role as a technical sales representative will involve selling top-quality cattle housing and handling equipment to farmers and agents. Technical sales representatives are required to identify and expand Teemore Engineering’s customer base by establishing a relationship with existing and potential customers.

Reporting to a sales manager in the southeast of the country, a key aspect of the job is identifying the customer’s livestock housing needs and accurately measuring and determining a solution and price for the customer.

Suitable candidates should: possess a relevant qualification in agriculture or have sufficient agricultural experience; hold a current driving licence; and have experience in agricultural and/or livestock handling equipment. Click here for more information

Boning Hall Manager

Martin Jennings Wholesale Meats Ltd is looking to recruit a boning hall manager.

Based in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo, the position will offer the right candidate an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and progressive company in the beef and lamb sector.

The person will be responsible for all aspects of the boning hall and as part of the senior management team will have an input to all sections of the business.

While some experience of the sector will be required, good communication and people skills as well as ambition will be the most important attributes required. Click here for more information

Front End Web Designer/Developer

As Ireland’s biggest news portal for the agricultural sector in Ireland, AgriLand is looking for a detail-oriented front end web designer with at least three years of experience in creating beautiful, responsive websites to join our Dublin-based development team.

The suitable candidate will be responsible for designing and enhancing the look and feel of our existing mobile websites, mobile applications and internal systems by designing great looking and effective proposals in either Photoshop or Illustrator.

Once the design proposals have been signed off, the candidate will be responsible for converting these to HTML and CSS, which will need to be responsive and adhere to best practice. Click here for more information

News Editor

AgriLand is also seeking to recruit a news editor to join our editorial team.

If you’re motivated, enthusiastic and want to play a lead role in covering and breaking (farming) news stories, we have the ideal opportunity.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification and will also have experience of a busy news/publishing environment. Additionally, some awareness or experience of agriculture is preferred. Click here for more information

Agri Regional Development Manager

Insurance provider Axa is looking to hire two agri regional development managers to drive business in the Munster and Leinster area.

The firm is seeking self-driven insurance professionals with a passion for all things agri – with a proven ability to build relationships to develop and deliver growth targets.

Reporting to Axa’s head of agriculture, Christy Doherty, these regional business development managers will implement a regional plan to grow AXA agri-business aligned to expectations for sales, service and profitability. Click here for more information

Dairy Hygiene Sales and Technical Manager

Grassland Agro currently has a vacancy for a dairy hygiene sales and technical manager.

The fertiliser, animal nutrition and dairy hygiene specialist is recruiting for an experienced professional who will be responsible for developing long-term relationships with customers and connecting with key business executives and industry stakeholders.

Reporting to the heads of speciality group sales, the role’s responsibilities include: technical development and support of the dairy hygiene product range; preparation and implementation of the monthly and annual business plan for the dairy hygiene business; and management, development and training of the dairy hygiene technical sales specialist team, among other duties. Click here for more information