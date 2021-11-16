Beef finishers could see the 30-month rule reduced by a number of months in an effort to reduce the average slaughter age of prime beef cattle in Ireland.

As part of Ireland’s ambitious plans to reduce carbon emissions, methane from the agricultural sector will be targeted for a reduction, as well as other emissions.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, appears steadfast that Ireland can meet its agricultural methane reduction targets – without a cut to the national herd.

The minister has previously outlined that the EU intends to meet its 2030 reduction target by cutting emissions from agriculture (biogenic methane) by 10% and cutting methane emissions from non-agricultural sources (such as landfills and some forms of energy production) by 50%.

Minister McConalogue has has also said, on a number of occasions, that a reduction in the average age of slaughter from 27 months to 24 months would result in a one-eighth (12.5%) reduction in biogenic methane emissions, and that the government is working towards reducing the average age of slaughter.

While government policy is seeking a reduction in the age of slaughter and beef farmers may well see an initial exchequer-funded payment for reducing the age of their cattle at slaughter, Bord Bia’s beef sector manager, Mark Zieg has outlined that customers for Irish beef will “want to get to net carbon zero on beef by 2030 or whenever it will be”.

Advertisement

Commenting on the idea that factories could press farmers into finishing cattle earlier through dropping the 30-month rule to a 24-month rule, Zieg stressed: “The in-spec bonus is laid out by the factories.

“Bord Bia don’t make that agreement [on the in-spec bonus] it’s a processor agreement and they pay the money, the factory pays the bonus. But, yes, I can see that it could be pressed down through the in-spec bonus.”

Currently, heifers and steers that meet the following criteria are entitled to a 20c/kg in-spec bonus when presented for slaughter at a factory:

Under 30-months;

From a Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS)-approved farm;

Have a maximum of four farm residencies.

Commenting on the younger slaughter age, he added: “I think the younger ages might be something that comes back in favour of young bulls.”

Giving an overview of the current beef trade, he said: “That very strong demand is still there and supplies will tighten up more for Christmas.

“Supplies are not going to increase rapidly in the first quarter either, so I would see stability and I think there’s a bit more [scope for beef-price rise] in the market.”